T.J. Watt out 6 weeks as Steeler star’s pec isn’t completely torn

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will miss 6 weeks but he does not have a completely torn pec, which would have likely cost him the season.

He could be back October 30 in Week 8 when Pittsburgh plays the Philadelphia Eagles in PennsylMania.

Watt had some humor on Twitter with the news.

