T.J. Ward gives his take on the 2023 Denver Broncos

Broncos Wire recently conducted an exclusive interview with former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward. This is the third part of a three-part series.

In the final installment of Broncos Wire’s interview with former safety T.J. Ward, we discuss Ward’s impression of the team going into 2023, and his favorite moments with the team.

Watching the defense from 2022, who do you think might be the most important player on defense in 2023 and why?

Ward: “That’s hard to say man. With defense, I think there’s not one most important player. I think who is going to get tested a lot this year will be (cornerback Pat) Surtain. They want to see is he really the truth? He’s been playing excellent so far. I think he’s probably going to be the most focused-on player, probably. He’s nothing without a pass rusher. Not nothing, but if you get a pass rush, everyone looks a little bit better. It helps if everybody else in the second there. Outside linebacker, every one is equally as important. If you don’t do the job, then the job doesn’t get done. Of course, (safety Justin) Simmons, he’s back there. Like I said, it’s all important.”

Do you feel like having a new coach and a new offensive system will improve the Broncos in 2023?

Ward: “It should! It definitely should. That’s the intent. Coach Payton is a great coach, what he’s done in this league. The expectation is improvement, so I think we can ride out that expectation. I think (quarterback) Russell (Wilson) should be a little bit better this year. I hope some of the spotlight will be off him compared to coming in last year, where he was looked at to save the franchise. That’s not his job. His job is to play quarterback.”

What was your favorite memory as a Bronco?

Ward: “Probably the Minnesota (Vikings) game (in 2015).* I had a couple sacks, forced the game-winning fumble. Also, I had a pretty good game in the Super Bowl (50 against the Carolina Panthers).** Those are probably my two best games, or the games that stand out in my mind.”

*T.J.’s stats vs. the Minnesota Vikings (10/4/2015): 2.0 sacks, six solo tackles, six combined tackles, two tackles for loss, forced the game-winning fumble on his second sack of then-Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with 35 seconds remaining.

**Ward’s stats in Super Bowl 50: one interception, four solo tackles, three combined tackles, recovered a Cam Newton fumble in the fourth quarter that set up the game-clinching touchdown scored by running back C.J. Anderson to put the game away. Ends the game as a Super Bowl champion.

