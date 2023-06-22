T.J. Ward discusses impact and relationships from Super Bowl 50 win

Broncos Wire recently conducted an exclusive interview with former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward. This is the second part of a three-part series.

In the second installment of this series, Ward details the special bond of the Super Bowl 50-winning team, including his bond on and off the field with his former defensive teammates.

Aside from the Super Bowl 50 team, do you feel that your time with the Denver Broncos was different from any other teams you played with?

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Ward: Yeah, absolutely. Even the team, my first year there, where we went to the [AFC divisional game vs. the Indianapolis Colts] and lost that first round. Just the mentality when you step into the Broncos facilities. When you get into Denver, it’s a whole different type of environment — it’s a winning culture. And you feel it the first step inside the building. So it was definitely a bit different from Cleveland. You know, Cleveland — I came in as a rookie so I was a little naïve in what the league was supposed to be and how to conduct myself and I was just learning the process. Being a vet, coming to Denver, it was everything I could ask for. It was a culture of winning and that’s all I wanted — I wanted to win because I had lost so much in Cleveland. And then after going to Tampa, before Brady and everyone got there, it was a little different in that building.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

What was so special about your experience on the Super Bowl 50 team?

Ward: I think it’s just the relationships, honestly. We meshed so well on the field, because we meshed well off the field. Those are my brothers for life, all those guys, rest in peace [teammates wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back Ronnie Hillman], but the relationships we had amongst each other allowed us to play so well, to communicate so well on the field.

Do you still talk to anyone from that Super Bowl team?

Ward: Yeah absolutely! Like I said, it’s a brotherhood. You’re a brother for life. That doesn’t change.

Who do you say might have the best relationship with from that Super Bowl 50 team?

Ward: The best relationship? Probably my guys in the secondary. [Cornerbacks] Aqib [Talib], Chris [Harris], D-Stew [Darian Stewart], of course [linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP] Von (Miller), Brandon Marshall. I’m naming like six, seven guys. That was the type of relationship we had. We’re close with more than one person. Any one of us [could] reach out to each other for advice to this day. That same attitude, that same environment is going to be there, it just doesn’t leave.

To view part one of this interview, click here. Part two will be released in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire