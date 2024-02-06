Advertisement

T.J. Ward and Chris Harris don’t like the Pro Bowl’s new format

Jon Heath
·3 min read

The Pro Bowl used to be an all-star game featuring the NFL’s best players competing in a fun environment in Hawaii. Over time, the “tackle” football game morphed into a wrap-up game as players (understandably) wanted to avoid injuries in a meaningless Pro Bowl.

With little to no tackling happening in recent “tackle” editions of the Pro Bowl, the NFL decided to switch to a flag football format in 2023.

The new flag game has been met with mixed reviews. Some fans and pundits would rather see players pulling a flag than “tackling” by gently putting their arms around an opponent. Others think the Pro Bowl has regressed even further.

“They really ruined the pro bowl,” former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward tweeted on Sunday. “We use to actually see the best on best compete. What a treat that was. SMH.”

Former cornerback Chris Harris agreed with Ward’s assessment.

Ward made three Pro Bowls during his career. Harris made four. They were key members of Denver’s famous “No Fly Zone” secondary that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Ward and Harris are not alone in their disapproval of the Pro Bowl.

Many fans miss the old passing challenges that featured the game’s best quarterbacks.

Despite what the vocal dissenters might have you believe, there are fans who enjoy the flag football game.

The new format is likely here to stay. Now that players have officially given up Pro Bowl tackling for health reasons, the old format is unlikely to ever return. Sorry, T.J. and CHJR.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire