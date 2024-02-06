T.J. Ward and Chris Harris don’t like the Pro Bowl’s new format

The Pro Bowl used to be an all-star game featuring the NFL’s best players competing in a fun environment in Hawaii. Over time, the “tackle” football game morphed into a wrap-up game as players (understandably) wanted to avoid injuries in a meaningless Pro Bowl.

With little to no tackling happening in recent “tackle” editions of the Pro Bowl, the NFL decided to switch to a flag football format in 2023.

The new flag game has been met with mixed reviews. Some fans and pundits would rather see players pulling a flag than “tackling” by gently putting their arms around an opponent. Others think the Pro Bowl has regressed even further.

“They really ruined the pro bowl,” former Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward tweeted on Sunday. “We use to actually see the best on best compete. What a treat that was. SMH.”

Former cornerback Chris Harris agreed with Ward’s assessment.

Pro Bowl a joke now 😂 https://t.co/7a4WoxHTkE — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) February 4, 2024

Ward made three Pro Bowls during his career. Harris made four. They were key members of Denver’s famous “No Fly Zone” secondary that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Ward and Harris are not alone in their disapproval of the Pro Bowl.

The pro bowl flag football game is about to start and I’m thinking back to that time when Ricky Williams got hit by Brian Dawkins AND Lavar Arrington at the same time pic.twitter.com/RKoiMtBtW0 — Drew Comments (@sjs856) February 4, 2024

Love the skills stuff between the quarters and earlier in the week but the flag football just not doing it. #ProBowl — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) February 4, 2024

If the NFL is fine with flag football at the Pro Bowl, when will MLB begin hosting Wiffle Ball games? pic.twitter.com/5SMnn8eYbh — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) February 4, 2024

I just flipped the TV to the Pro Bowl to see if CJ Stroud is doing anything, and I can’t believe how many fans are there. It blows me away! It’s flag football! It’s the NFL! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) February 4, 2024

I tried to watch the Pro Bowl's flag football game but my interest, well, flagged. But it was nice Baker won MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2024

The snapper should be an eligible receiver in flag football but it’s very funny that they have actual Pro Bowl offensive linemen out there to snap the ball and stand completely still https://t.co/n6VsyUbHOp — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2024

Many fans miss the old passing challenges that featured the game’s best quarterbacks.

This pro bowl flag football thing is a tough watch. BRING BACK THE NFL QB CHALLENGE. Especially the accuracy contest pic.twitter.com/uq2dE5wEFQ — Dante (@DanteTheDon) February 4, 2024

No one cares about that flag football Pro Bowl game. Bring back this with Allen and Mahomes and we will watch pic.twitter.com/pdnalrPUta — ape (@qpe) February 4, 2024

Despite what the vocal dissenters might have you believe, there are fans who enjoy the flag football game.

I honestly like the Flag Football element to the #ProBowlGames and how the NFL is allowing the Pro Bowl to be exactly what it is: a fun afternoon of 🏈 pic.twitter.com/3C13luBk4p — Chris W. Crouse (@ChrisWCrouse) February 4, 2024

Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age but I enjoyed the flag football game at the Pro Bowl. Even some of the skill competitions were pretty good. — Ed Kracz (@kracze) February 4, 2024

The new format is likely here to stay. Now that players have officially given up Pro Bowl tackling for health reasons, the old format is unlikely to ever return. Sorry, T.J. and CHJR.

