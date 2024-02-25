T.J. Parker tabbed as a player who will break out in 2024

Clemson football’s 2023 class wasn’t rated as highly as some of the previous recruiting classes, but it played at an incredibly high level and proved to be one of the best in the country when the season wrapped up.

There were standout freshmen across the team, with many coming on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive end T.J. Parker, in particular, was a revelation for this Clemson defense. A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, Parker ranked as the No. 49 player and No. 6 defensive lineman in the country. He may have been a four-star, but he played like a five-star player.

Bleacher Report recently released an article naming defensive players they believe will break out in 2024, with Parker making the list.

Parker has the potential to be among the great Tigers defensive linemen such as Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Dexter Lawrence, Da’Quan Bowers, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Vic Beasley and other standouts from the Swinney era. During his first season, he was credited with 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 13 games, breaking Murphy’s freshman school record for tackles for loss despite just three starts. Now, he could be primed for an All-America campaign in ’24, which will put him on the level of guys like Bain and Texas’ Anthony Hill Jr. as impact playmakers from his class.

Clemson needed someone to step on the edge last season, and the freshman did it. Expectations were for Parker to be good, but his immediate impact and high level of play far exceeded those expectations.

Parker may be the most exciting player to watch on this defense next season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire