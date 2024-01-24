T.J. Oshie with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/23/2024
T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/23/2024
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
The expectations and a struggling defense were too much for the first-time head coach as Milwaukee struggled to find an identity.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
The puck stops here, as these five goaltenders are ripe to get cut to make room on your fantasy roster.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Eagles need a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to a left shoulder injury.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 on Sunday when he won the American Express.
No fan base — not the Jets, not the Cubs, not the Browns, not the Clippers — has been crushed more than that of the Buffalo Bills.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.