T.J. Oshie declared week-to-week after suffering lower body injury vs. Red Wings

Oshie declared week-to-week with lower body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

T.J. Oshie sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings and is listed as week-to-week, the Capitals announced Thursday.

Oshie did not participate in Thursday's practice, but it was declared optional so his absence did not raise any eyebrows. It is hard to pinpoint the injury considering Oshie played the full game Wednesday and was on the ice as regulation expired. He played 18:31 which is actually higher than his season average of 17:42.

In the immediate future, you can expect Daniel Sprong to get back into the lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Coyotes and for both Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre to stay in. The team has plenty of cap space for a call-up if needed with Nicklas Backstrom still on long-term injured reserve, but the team is also at a 23-player maximum. If the Caps are concerned about needing an extra forward for the upcoming Florida road trip, it will mean moving a player off the roster.

Oshie has four goals and two assists in seven games this season including a hat trick in Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators.