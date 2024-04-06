T.J. McConnell with the nice feed

French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
In a LIV Golf-produced video, Anthony Kim talks about his way back to golf.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski debuts The Spin, a weekly series breaking down the weekend's MLB action, along with what to do moving forward.
What were the shrewdest moves of the NFL offseason so far?