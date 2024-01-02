T.J. McConnell with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 01/01/2024
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 01/01/2024
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
The Pacers will take on either the Lakers in the championship game on Saturday.
During McGinnis' Hall of Fame induction in 2017, his former teammate Julius Erving said he was "built like Superman."
It’s Giannis and Dame vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the upstart Pacers, and LeBron vs. Zion in Las Vegas with a chance to compete for the NBA Cup on the line.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts a bow on Sunday's Week 17 action, highlighting the signal and ignoring the noise.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
A lot went wrong for Miami on Sunday, and the road to the Super Bowl will likely run through Baltimore again.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.