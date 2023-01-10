T.J. Houshmandzadeh named Ruler of Jungle for Ravens vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals great T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be the team’s Ruler of the Jungle for Sunday’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Houshmandzadeh, who has the eight-most receiving yards in team history (5,782), fourth-most receptions (507) and sixth-most receiving touchdowns (37) will assume the throne and lead Bengals fans in chants.

The franchise started the tradition in 2021 while overhauling the in-game experience for fans and uses it as a way to honor fans or former players.

Cincinnati’s third clash with the Ravens this season sits in the primetime “Sunday Night Football” slot a week removed from the Bengals beating the Ravens in the season finale.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh is this week's Ruler of The Jungle! This Bengals legend holds the record for most receptions in a single season. Reply WHO DEY to welcome him back ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G4Yk64J2Kq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 10, 2023

