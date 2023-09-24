T.J. Hockenson's fumble leads to a Chargers touchdown, L.A. leads 7-0

The Vikings have a turnover problem and the Chargers have taken advantage of it.

Minnesota was in a strong position to score the game's first points against Los Angeles. But after making a catch for first-down yardage over the middle on third-and-8, tight end T.J. Hockenson had the ball ripped out of his arms by Chargers safety Alohi Gilman for a fumble.

It was Minnesota's league-leading eighth giveaway.

The Chargers got down the field mainly due to Justin Herbert’s right arm with a 12-play drive. Herbert converted third-and-5 with a 7-yard pass to Keenan Allen. Then he converted third-and-7 with a 25-yard pass to Allen that got the club down to the 3-yard line.

On the next play, Herbert hit Donald Parham on the right side with a 3-yard touchdown.

Herbert has started the game 10-of-12 passing for 76 yards with a TD. With Austin Ekeler sidelined by an ankle injury, Joshua Kelley has ran it twice for 6 yards in the first quarter.

On Minnesota’s defense, cornerback Byron Murphy went into the locker room and the team announced he’s questionable to return with a hip injury. That would be a significant loss for the team's defense if he isn’t able to return.