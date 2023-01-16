T.J. Hockenson's best plays from 129-yard game Super Wild Card Weekend
Watch Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson's best plays from his 129-yard game in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the New York Giants.
Daniel Jones, in his playoff debut, directed a terrific offense and Saquon Barkley had 109 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns as the Giants beat the host Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, Sunday at US Bank Stadium.
The Vikings' season came to an end on Sunday, due in large part to the defense's inability to stop Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
National reactions: Close #Bills win vs. #Dolphins causes questions to be asked:
49ers kicker Robbie Gould remains perfect in his NFL playoff career on field-goal attempts and PAT attempts.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The 49ers sculpted an offensive masterpiece Saturday afternoon in their playoff-opening 41-23 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers will host either the Cowboys or Buccaneers next weekend after the Vikings lost to the Giants on Sunday.
What will the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll be on January 16th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.