T.J. Hockenson won’t stop hurdling defenders after concussion

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson briefly lost consciousness when he landed on his head after trying to hurdle Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in Week Five, but the injury didn’t cause him to miss any games.

The Lions had a bye in Week Six and the first-round pick cleared the concussion protocol in time to play in Monday night’s loss to the Packers. He didn’t try to hurdle any defenders in that game, but said on Wednesday that the head injury won’t stop him from trying a hurdle if he finds himself in the same situation in the future.

“No, I’m going to go out there and play the game,” Hockenson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not worried about anything else, I’m just going out there to play the game. Whether that opportunity presents itself or not, I’m not going to change anything based on one thing.”

Hockenson caught four passes for 21 yards in his return to the lineup, but dropped what would have been a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.