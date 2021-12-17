T.J. Hockenson: Where he ranks among NFL TEs now that his season is over
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
T.J. Hockenson will not play again in 2021. The Detroit Lions tight end is out for the rest of the year after undergoing thumb surgery earlier this week.
It’s a disappointing and premature end to what was an impressive third NFL season from Hockenson. He had risen up to once again being one of the league’s most productive players at his position.
Here’s where Hockenson’s stats rank amongst NFL tight ends through Week 14:
Receptions – 61, 3rd behind Travis Kelce (83) and Mark Andrews (75)
Targets – 84, 5th
Receiving yards – 583, 9th
Touchdowns – 4, tied for 9th
Hockenson is the Lions team leader in all of those categories through Week 14, including RBs and WRs.
PFF receiving grade – 73.6, 10th
PFF run-blocking grade – 45.1, 85th
Drop rating – 90.1, 1st (higher is better) with one drop on 84 targets
The Pro Bowler is expected to be ready for the 2022 offseason workouts.