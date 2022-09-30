T.J. Hockenson: I’ve been trying to make the most of my opportunities when they come

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has been a significant part of the team’s offense since he was selected as the eighth overall pick of the 2019 draft.

But through three games in 2022, Hockenson’s production has seen a significant dip.

He’s caught just 10 passes for 82 yards with a touchdown. Where he was averaging 5.1 receptions per game and 48.6 yards per game in 2021 before suffering a season-ending thumb injury, he’s now catching just 3.3 passes per game for 27.3 yards.

Part of that is the emergence of other weapons on the offense, like receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. And the team has free agent signee DJ Chark at receiver, too.

“I’m doing my best to do what I can,” Hoceksnon said Thursday, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “I’ve been getting other guys open, which has been good for us, you know? The second play of the game last week, DJ had a dig right behind me. It’s been good in that instance. I’ve been trying to make the most of my opportunities when they come, and that’s been a little diminished for sure, but I’ve been trying to make an impact in other ways, with the run game and trying to get [D’Andre] Swift some more balls, some more yards.

“I’ve just been trying to stay calm and be sure I’m ready to go when my number’s called, and it’ll come. I’m not worried about that. We’ll see.”

It could come this week, with Swift and St. Brown dealing with injuries that have kept them out of practice and may keep them out of the game.

“Yeah, and that’s something that I’m ready for, that I’ve been ready for the last few years,” Hockensons said. “This year I’ve been making plays when my number’s been called, so that’s really what I’m taking it as, is play-by-play, day-by-day, and making sure that I’m showing what I can do out here in practice and showing what I can do on game days, and that the quarterback and everybody around knows when I’m open.”

The Lions rank No. 2 in points scored and No. 3 in total yards entering Week Four, so the club has been productive on offense. We’ll see if Hockenson becomes a bigger part of it when Detroit takes on Seattle on Sunday.

T.J. Hockenson: I’ve been trying to make the most of my opportunities when they come originally appeared on Pro Football Talk