T.J. Hockenson set an NFL record in the first half vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been an integral piece of the Vikings offense all season, and that was no different on Sunday against the Saints. In fact, he was even more a piece of the offense on Sunday than usual.

Hockenson became the first tight end in NFL history to have 10 or more receptions, 125 or more yards, and a touchdown in a single half with his first-half against the Saints.

.@TheeHOCK8, the first TE in NFL history to have 10+ receptions, 125+ receiving yards and a TD catch all in a single half of a game. #NOvsMIN pic.twitter.com/DVNAUGsk2y — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 12, 2023

It’s fair to say that Hockenson was everywhere on Sunday, and that he and new quarterback Josh Dobbs were able to build a significant rapport with each other over the week. Unfortunately, the success they had in the first half was not able to carry over to the second.

Despite the record-setting first half for Hockenson, he was held to only one reception for six yards in the second half. Still, both he and Dobbs would tell you that getting the win is more important than individual stats.

We’ll see what the record-setting tight end has in store for us next week when the Vikings face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire