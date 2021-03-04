T.J. Hockenson sees similarities in Goff and Stafford’s personalities

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions started the offseason with a bang when they agreed to a trade involving Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. The deal will become official on March 17, at which point the coaches and general manager of each team can talk about their new quarterbacks.

Until then, only players can discuss the deal and guys from both franchises have done so in the last month. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is sad to see Stafford leaving Detroit after spending two years together with the Lions, but he’s also excited about Jared Goff’s arrival.

He’s talked to Goff already a few times and he can tell his demeanor is similar to Stafford’s.

“I’m super excited. And, honestly, I’ve talked to Jared a couple of times and those two have the same, like, demeanor,” Hockenson said on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. “Just cool guys (that) will give you pieces of advice, but they’ll never, like, yell at you unless you do something really wrong. Jared, I’m super excited to play with him. At least what I’ve heard and what I’ve gotten to know, I’m excited to have him on our team. Me being in the city, I’m excited to get this thing turned around. Get this thing going and I think everybody in that facility and all the new coaches and everyone is super fired up to get this thing started.”

Goff was always level-headed with the Rams, never getting too high or low with his emotions. Some criticized him for not being passionate and fiery enough on the field, wanting to see him rally the troops, so to speak, on the sideline and in the huddle.

There’s no question about Stafford’s leadership, which will be infectious in the Rams locker room. Player after player has spoken highly of Stafford since the trade was agreed to, which should have Rams fans excited about their new QB.

List