T.J. Hockenson predicted as Lions MVP in 2021 by NFL.com

There is no clear-cut choice for the best or most important player on the Detroit Lions roster entering 2021. It makes picking out who will become the team’s MVP a little more difficult than for some other squads.

One analyst, Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, projects third-year tight end T.J. Hockenson to run away with the Lions’ most valuable player nod in the coming season.

The explanation on why Hanzus chose Hockenson,

The former No. 8 overall pick made significant strides in Year 2, earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. Hockenson has the ability to become one of the top playmaking tight ends in football if he can find chemistry with new QB Jared Goff. The 24-year-old authored an impressive close to Lions minicamp, and the unimpressive nature of Detroit’s wide receiver corps means Hockenson is set up to be a high-volume contributor in Dan Campbell’s offense. The Lions badly need core players to emerge in what figures to be a rebuilding year for the franchise. Hock fits the mold.

Considering the top talents on offense other than Hockenson are linemen Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, and nobody really knows what to think yet of the new-look defense, it’s probably a safe bet to tab Hockenson for the MVP.