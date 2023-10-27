T.J. Hockenson off injury report, set to play vs. Packers

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson missed practice earlier this week with a foot injury, but it won't keep him off the field for Sunday's matchup with the Packers.

Hockenson is off the injury report after he was a full participant in Friday's practice and is set to play in Week 8. He was a limited participant in Thursday's session.

Hockenson leads the Vikings with 47 receptions. He’s tallied 390 yards with two touchdowns.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah (ankle) is out after he did not participate all week.

Guard Ezra Cleveland (foot) and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) are questionable. Nwangwu didn’t practice on Friday while Cleveland was limited all week.

Still on injured reserve, receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. He’ll need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play on Sunday.