T.J. Hockenson narrowly missed NFL’s top 100 list

After having an excellent season where he ranked second among tight ends in receptions (86) and receiving yards (914), Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson barely missed the NFL’s top 100 list, finishing at 105 overall.

After a trade at the deadline, Hockenson made a huge splash in the final 10 games with the Vikings, catching 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns. Most importantly, he filled the spot of a number two receiver which Adam Thielen couldn’t fill anymore.

Hockenson was ranked as the sixth-best tight end in ESPN’s poll of NFL personnel and executives, which was fair. If the five tight ends that ranked ahead of him end up in the top 100, it makes some sense. However, Hockenson put up better numbers than all of them except for Travis Kelce.

Next year, Hockenson will get the recognition he rightfully deserves.

