The Lions have a new regime with General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to make the club contenders. In choosing offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall, the team is setting up a strong line to be the basis of its offense.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has only been around since 2019, as the team’s No. 8 overall pick that year. But after seasons with 12 and 11 losses, Hockenson thinks Holmes and Campbell have put Detroit on a positive trajectory.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “[Penei Sewell] is just another piece to our puzzle that we can use. … I think you ask anybody on this team, i think we’re all ready to get this thing rolling.”

Hockenson started all 16 games for Detroit in 2020 and was a Pro Bowler for the first time, making 67 receptions for 723 yards with six touchdowns. Hockenson will have to become plenty familiar with Sewell as they’ll line up next to one another on the right side.

T.J. Hockenson: We’re moving in the right direction originally appeared on Pro Football Talk