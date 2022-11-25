T.J. Hockenson joins Justin Jefferson in setting NFL records

The Minnesota Vikings offense is setting all kinds of records on Thanksgiving night against the New England Patriots.

First it was Justin Jefferson who broke Randy Moss’ record of 4,163 receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons in the National Football League.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson joined Jefferson in setting an NFL record on Thursday night by catching the most passes by a tight end in his first four games with a new NFL team. He currently has 25 catches through three and a half games with the Vikings.

It’s no secret that the Vikings are prioritizing Hockenson, as they believe that a high-end tight end will be worth more than a high-end wide receiver two considering their cost comparison.

Hockenson will continue to be a force with the Vikings.

