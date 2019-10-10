T.J. Hockenson “full go” for Lions at practice

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was carted off during the Lions’ last game after landing on his head at the end of an ill-fated attempt to hurdle Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Hockenson was placed in the concussion protocol after being evaluated by medical personnel and it appears that he made good progress in his recovery during the team’s bye week.

The Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday and Hockenson took part in the workout. He practiced again on Thursday and was “full go” according to Tim Twentyman of the team’s website.

There’s been no word of official clearance from the concussion protocol, but practicing is one of the steps involved in getting the green light. An absence of symptoms after returning to the field would make it likely that the 2019 first-round pick gets cleared in time to face the Packers on Monday night.

Hockenson has 11 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.