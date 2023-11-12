T.J. Hockenson is expected to play on Sunday

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson isn't ready to return to action for the Vikings just yet, but tight end T.J. Hockenson should be on hand against the Saints on Sunday.

Hockenson was listed as questionable on Friday because of a rib injury that limited him in practice all week. NFL Media reports that Hockenson is expected to play through the injury this weekend.

Hockenson had seven catches for 69 yards in Josh Dobbs' Vikings debut last weekend. He has 60 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Vikings also listed wide receiver K.J. Osborn as questionable after he suffered a concussion last weekend. NFL Media reports that he has cleared the concussion protocol, but may still be held out as the team wants to make sure he's fully recovered after taking a massive hit to the head.