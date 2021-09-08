T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift show up on Detroit Lions’ first injury report

Tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift showed up on the Detroit Lions’ first injury report of the season, though both had full practice Wednesday.

Both players were listed with injuries they have dealt with this summer. Hockenson was listed with a shoulder injury and Swift with a groin injury.

Hockenson, a Pro Bowler last season, didn’t play in the preseason after he injured his shoulder in training camp.

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson participates in a team practice at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Swift missed the whole preseason with a groin injury, though coach Dan Campbell told WXYT-FM (97.1) that Swift “should be ready to go” for Sunday’s opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field.

Left tackle Taylor Decker was listed as having a finger injury and was among five players listed as limited in practice. Defensive linemen Michael Brockers (shoulder), Nick Williams (elbow) and Levi Onwuzurike (hip), along with cornerback A.J. Parker (shoulder), were listed.

Head (and neck) games

The Lions will be ready for rookie quarterback Trey Lance, regardless of any subterfuge undertaken by the 49ers to pretend he won’t play.

Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as the 49ers’ starter and Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, was not seen throwing the ball by San Francisco reporters during Monday's practice as he deals with a fractured finger. But Campbell said the Lions will be prepared for Lance all the same.

“I’m well aware of all of the games people play,” Campbell said. “It’s very easy to sit a guy out and then when all of you leave, the media leaves, he’s out there. I’ve been around where a guy had a neck brace on and then everybody left and then he throws it off and he’s out there at practice.

“So I’m well aware of those things. We have to prepare like he’s playing. We’ll have a plan for him and we’ll be ready.”

Great, not so great expectations

Few pundits are expecting much from the Lions this season. CBS Sports recently predicted the Lions will finish with the worst record in the NFL at 2-15.

Story continues

Quarterback Jared Goff has heard it all before and he’s not exactly thrilled by external expectations.

“I don’t want to swear here,” he said, “but we don’t care … we don’t give an anything but what anyone says. It’s the internal expectations that we’ve always had and those will remain the same.

“Obviously there has been a lack of success around here for a long time. We hope to change that. We hope to change that quickly. It doesn’t happen overnight, but every day is a new day to get better. Keep doing the right things, eventually the tide will change. But no, we don’t listen to it. It is out there, sure, but internally our expectations are just the same as everyone else.”

Conversely, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow said he’s well aware of the high expectations most pundits have for the offensive line after the Lions drafted right tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7 overall.

“I don’t think you can ignore it but you realize that offensive line is just one of those positions that at the end of the day you’re probably going to get hated on,” he said. “And we have to realize that it’s us versus the world.

“Obviously those expectations are great and they’re going push us to keep pushing to get better but we take it with a grain of salt and really just take it one day at a time to be the best five we can be for our team more than anything.”

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' injury report: T.J. Hockenson, D'Andre Swift