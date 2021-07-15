T.J. Hockenson cracks top 5 TEs in NFL polling of coaches and execs

The respect for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson continues to grow. Hockenson earned enough votes from various NFL coaches, executives and players to land in the top five in the polling compiled by ESPN.

It’s a recognition of his growth as a player from his rookie campaign of 2019 to a Pro Bowl berth in 2020. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes,

Hockenson emerged from the cluster of young tight ends with a barrage of top-five votes. In Year 2, Hockenson made his first Pro Bowl with 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns. He also showed the ability to separate, standing 3.28 yards from the nearest defender when targeted.

Considering the experience and talent in the four players above him — in order: George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Mark Andrews — it’s an impressive showing for Hockenson. He was not even ranked a year ago.

