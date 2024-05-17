T.J. Hockenson on Cousins: ‘He’s gonna be on the other side, so we’ll treat him as so’

T.J. Hockenson is healing up from a season-ending injury he sustained last season. While there is no timetable on when Hockenson will be able to suit up for the Vikings in 2024, he’s more than likely going to be back on the field during a Week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins will be back in Minnesota but on the opposite sidelines of where fans and teammates are used to seeing the quarterback for six seasons. Cousins is fighting back from a season-ending injury he suffered last year as well, but Cousins should be ready to go in Week 1 for Atlanta.

Appearing on NFL Network, Hockenson was asked about seeing Cousins back in Minnesota in that Week 14 game. Hockenson, like most of the Vikings’ players are going to find it odd seeing Cousins standing on the opposite side, but at the end of the day, he is now against Minnesota and the Vikings will treat it just like that.

“It’s gonna be for sure weird to see Kirko in a Falcons jersey,” Hockenson said. “He’s one of those guys that’s going to attack his rehab, as well,” Hockenson said. “He’s gonna come back and be the same player he was [before] he was hurt. It’s gonna be, obviously a challenge to go up against him. But we’re in purple now and he’s gonna be on the other side, so we’ll treat him as so.”

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire