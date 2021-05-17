Will T.J. Hockenson climb higher in the TE ranks in 2021?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski looks at the Lions tight end and explains why he could be in for a top-5 fantasy season at the position.
Frank Reich knows eyes will be on him as Carson Wentz tries to get back to a high level of play. He believes the quarterback will reward his faith.
When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that [more]
The second season in the NBA is upon us, and Yahoo Sports asked current players to explain what it's like to play in the two-month grind that is basketball's postseason.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek provides her final list for the top-five rookies of the season.
Matthew Stafford took the field for his first practice with the Rams on Monday.
Brian Hoyer is the Patriots' fourth quarterback option for 2021.
One of the worst teams in the American League has two players attracting a huge portion of the betting handle for AL MVP.
Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any [more]
Two judges should have some explaining to do coming out of UFC 262.
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early. Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the Angels will know more on Tuesday.
The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.
The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony Joshua's mega-fight with Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title is at risk of being cancelled after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury. The ruling from the US judge Daniel Weinstein says Fury must fight Wilder for a third time by September 15. It came just 24 hours after Fury had posted on his social media channels that an all-British blockbuster fight between him and Joshua was close to completion for August 14 in Saudi Arabia - but the decision threatens the fight going forward. Fury's team must now settle with Wilder - which could be a huge step aside deal involving potentially millions of dollars for the American - with the legal teams representing Wilder capable of issuing proceedings and setting injunctions involving the television companies involved and the sanctioning bodies which control the four belts. Fury and Wilder have been deep in an arbitration case for several months with Wilder's team insisting Fury would have to honour a clause in their contract for a third fight with the Alabaman, against whom Fury won the WBC heavyweight title in February 2020 in Las Vegas.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.
Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not contend in next month's Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association (NYRA) temporarily suspended the horse and its famed trainer, Bob Baffert, on Monday following a failed drug test. Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, earlier this month after winning the first of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown series. The horse came up short at Saturday's Preakness Stakes, finishing third behind Midnight Bourbon and upset winner Rombauer.