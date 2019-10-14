T.J. Hockenson clears concussion protocol

The Lions will have rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson available tonight against the Packers.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hockenson cleared the concussion protocol, and was removed from the team’s injury report.

He suffered the brain injury in Week Four, and missed last week’s game. He returned to practice this week, and was a full participant on Friday and Saturday.

He has 11 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown this season.