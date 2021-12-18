T.J. Finley comments on Bo Nix’s departure

Unless the Auburn Tigers land a new quarterback through the transfer portal, T.J. Finley will be the favorite to be Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Finley, who found Auburn via the transfer portal a year ago from LSU, gave a comment about the Tigers’ former quarterback Bo Nix leaving the program as a grad transfer.

“I was kind of surprised,” Finley said. “Bo is the type of guy to stick things out. Bo is a hard worker and a great leader. That decision had to be tough for him. He’s doing what he has to do to be the man God wants him to be. I applaud him for that.”

Finley started the final two games at quarterback. The Tigers lost to South Carolina 21-17 and Alabama 24-22.

