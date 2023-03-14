T.J. Edwards was 'jealous' when Jack Sanborn signed with Bears

T.J. Edwards was 'jealous' when Sanborn signed with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not only is T.J. Edwards returning to his coveted hometown team, the Chicago Bears, but he's also rejoicing with a former teammate from the University of Wisconsin, Jack Sanborn.

Edwards said he was initially "jealous" of Sanborn when he learned he signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of college.

"Not gonna lie I was a little jealous when I saw he signed with Chicago coming out of school," Edwards said on 670 the Score with Parkins & Spiegel. "I was just so happy for him, man. And to see him go do what he did last year. I was just so proud of him. And I think a guy who's just going to be so much better and just a workhorse, too. He's a great player. I'm excited again that that room is going to be special, for sure."

Some draw comparisons to the two linebackers from Wisconsin. They went to the same university and grew up in the surrounding suburbs of Chicago. But, it's their high IQ on the field and workhorse mentality that draw comparisons between the duo.

Both Edwards and Sanborn went undrafted, but they worked their way into success in the NFL. Edwards quickly became a mainstay on the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, which undoubtedly became one of the best defenses in the league last season. He worked himself into a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Bears.

And while Sanborn is a year into his career, compared to Edwards' four seasons in the league, he quickly earned a starting spot on the Bears' defense following Roquan Smith's departure to the Baltimore Ravens. He also became a fan favorite on the defense because of his knack for being a ball hawk and his undeniable work ethic.

Edwards has heard the comparisons between him and his former teammate. And they resonate with me.

"I think it's something to be said for guys who just understand the game and understand how to play," Edwards said. "That's why I followed Jack his whole career out of Wisconsin when I left. When he came in, I knew he was going to be different. I could tell by the way he played the game and understood it, that he knew what was going on."

The two will join forces, once again, in hopes of reshaping the Bears' linebacker group. The second level needed some serious retooling this offseason and the Bears' front office made that happen with the two Wisconsin standouts, plus Tremaine Edmunds.

Edwards mentioned he has maintained contact with Sanborn and is excited to be in closer proximity to his old teammate.

"Oh, yeah. No, all the time," Edwards said when asked if he and Sanborn still communicate. "We talk let's say for a good half an hour, just about everything. And he's excited, man. So I think it's kind of good to link back up with him. And again, as a kid growing up in that area, this is what you dream of. So it's surreal for sure."

