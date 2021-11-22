T.J. Edwards’ 1-year extension is worth $3.2M, with $2.15M fully guaranteed

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles signed middle linebacker T.J. Edwards a contract extension on Monday, a day after his huge interception helped catapult the Birds to a 40-29 win over the Saints.

It’s a one-year deal for Edwards who would have been a restricted free agent this spring, but he’ll now get $2.15 million guaranteed regardless of his playing status in 2022, and if he plays well, he’ll make upwards of $3.2 million.

Roseman gave Edwards a $1.135 million signing bonus also, immediate money for the rugged linebacker.

Edwards has logged 44 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 3 passes defended and a quarterback hit.

