T.J. Dillashaw blasts ‘best actor’ Aljamain Sterling, ‘cheater’ Petr Yan after UFC 259 disqualification

Mike Bohn
·3 min read
T.J. Dillashaw laid it on thick in the aftermath of Aljamain Sterling’s title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.

Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was crowned the new bantamweight champion Saturday, but it came in an unexpected fashion. An illegal knee strike from Yan (15-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) in the fourth round resulted in him being disqualified, and as a result the belt changed hands in the featured matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Former titleholder Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) was watching the fight closely, and he was not impressed by the scene that unfolded. Dillashaw took to social media in the aftermath of the fight and had strong words for both men.

From Dillashaw’s vantage point at home, he thought Sterling played up the impact of the illegal knee, but criticized Yan for not following the rules (via Twitter):

And the Oscar goes to @fakemaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch.

Dillashaw, who was recently cleared for a return to competition following a two-year doping suspension, got quit the rise out of his social media audience for his comments.

One person who caught wind of his statement was Sterling, who did not speak to the media post-fight after UFC 259 due to a precautionary visit, but has issued some statements online. One of those statements was a reply to Dillashaw that also came with a reminder (via Twitter):

You cheated your entire UFC career and you have the balls to call someone an actor? You lost your manhood when you decided to inject yourself so that you actually compete.
I hope Sandhagen tools like he did to you in practices before.

Dillashaw has made it known of late that, now that he’s cleared to fight, he wants an immediate title shot at 135 pounds. UFC president Dana White said prior to UFC 259 that he would need at least one win before that happens, and now that’s most definitely going to be the case with an immediate rematch between Sterling and Yan in the works.

Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling's DQ win to take title from Petr Yan at UFC 259

