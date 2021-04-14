The Bills spent some time with a potential addition to their secondary on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that cornerback T.J. Carrie met with the team. Carrie met with the Saints earlier this offseason as well.

Carrie spent last season with the Colts and started two of the 15 regular season games he played for the team. He had 32 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He also had four tackles in the playoffs.

The Bills have not re-signed Josh Norman from last year’s cornerback corps. Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, and Cam Lewis are on hand.

T.J. Carrie visited Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk