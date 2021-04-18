T.J. Carrie re-signs with Colts

Charean Williams
1 min read
The Colts have re-signed cornerback T.J. Carrie, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Carrie, 30, visited the Bills and the Saints, but opted to return to Indianapolis.

He appeared in 15 regular-season games with two starts in his first season with the Colts. He had a career-high two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and made 27 tackles and eight pass breakups.

Carrie played 396 defensive snaps.

“Blessed and highly favored for the opportunity,” Carrie tweeted.

The Colts also re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes and have Marvell Tell returning after opting out of 2020 over COVID-19 concerns. They lost safety Tavon Wilson to the 49ers in free agency but signed former Steelers safety Sean Davis to a one-year deal as a replacement.

T.J. Carrie re-signs with Colts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, including eight in the fourth quarter before fouling out, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat on Friday night. Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench as Minnesota had seven players score in double-figures to overcome 21 turnovers. Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth as the Timberwolves pulled away.