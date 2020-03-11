The Seahawks are looking for some secondary depth.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie is planning to visit the Seahawks this week.

Carrie spent the last two seasons with the Browns, with 14 starts. He was released in February, giving him a head start on free agency.

The Seahawks could use some depth, and a guy who has played corner, safety, and nickel in his career wouldn’t be bad to have around.

T.J. Carrie planning to visit Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk