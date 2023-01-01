T.J. Brodie with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
T.J. Brodie (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 12/31/2022
T.J. Brodie (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 12/31/2022
The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena on Bally Sports Detroit and WXYT-AM (1270).
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
After doing everything right during the regular season, Michigan did everything wrong in the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Big Ten Twitter reacts to Michigans loss to TCU
Two weeks after the Giants thought they landed their franchise player, the team is discussing the ‘frustrating’ ordeal and gave some insight into what Carlos Correa seems to be focused on now.
Here's how the rest of the Big Ten Conference has done in 2022 bowl games.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves by switching quarterbacks before their game against the 49ers.
Speaking with reporters after the Warriors' win over the Trail Blazers, Draymond Green explained why he didn't want to "mess up" Gary Payton II's ring ceremony.
Gary Hahn made the callous reference to the migrant crisis in El Paso when mentioning the score of the Sun Bowl.
Great season, but a brutal way to go out. #GoBlue
Michigan fell short in the Fiesta Bowl to TCU and Heisman-runner up Max Duggan, 51-45, the highest scoring game in Fiesta Bowl history.
A historic night for Giannis Antetokounmpo and breakout for Joe Ingles key 123-114 Bucks win over Minnesota
Weigel's Stores makes joke towards Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's Orange Bowl win. It was in reference to Swinney's 'flipping burgers' comments during the season.
"Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go."
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel is 2-for-2 in showing emotion during bowl games. On Friday, it boiled over — at least according to the Big Ten officiating crew.
Check out results and video highlights from Friday's star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 submission-only card in Philadelphia.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.