T.J. Bickerstaff, former JMU forward, competes in 70th annual PIT

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – From Harrisonburg to Portsmouth, T.J. Bickerstaff is taking his shot at impressing professional basketball scouts during the week of the PIT.

The forward spent just one season at JMU, but was a critical piece to the team’s historic season in which they won a school record 32 games and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Bickerstaff was the second leading scorer on the team, averaging 13.3 points per game.

“It’s just a blessing,” Bickerstaff said on Friday about the opportunity to compete in the invitational for college basketball players that just finished their senior season. “I just want to show them (pro scouts) I know how to play the game, make smart plays, don’t overdo too much, and show that I can fit in with any team or system.”

