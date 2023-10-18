'I can’t imagine anyone else coaching Scecina.' Ott Hurrle in 50th season on sideline.

More than three decades later, Ott Hurrle still remembers the conversation. It was after his second season as high school football coach at Scecina, his alma mater. His principal, Larry Neidlinger, called Hurrle into his office.

After a pair of 2-8 seasons, Hurrle was not sure what to expect. Maybe the worst. Neidlinger, a former coach and athletic director, kept it short.

“We’ll be patient,” Neidlinger told Hurrle. “But we gotta get better.”

Neidlinger and Hurrle both knew there were younger players coming through the system who gained valuable experience on those 2-8 teams in 1988 and ’89. In 1990, the experience paid off with the program’s first sectional championship. Then wins over Frankton, Evansville Mater Dei and a comeback 28-27 win over River Forest in the Class 2A title game made Scecina and Hurrle a first-time state champion.

“I believe if Larry Neidlinger had not been principal,” Hurrle said, “(1989) would have been my last year coaching. We won state and it allowed me to keep coaching.”

Hurrle smiled and paused for a moment.

“Job security,” he said.

Hurrle, 71, is in his 50th season coaching. All but four were spent right here at Scecina, where the kids he once played alongside are now grandfathers. Hurrle, who never married or had children of his own, stands maybe 5-6. But his reach covers the Eastside community, a place he loves and has never really wanted to leave.

“I can’t imagine anyone else coaching Scecina,” said Ben Dugan, who played for Hurrle and is now the defensive coordinator.

The competitive fire is still there. At a recent practice, Hurrle, a former offensive lineman, got into a stance to demonstrate a drill. “If I’m old and decrepit and can still can into a stance,” Hurrle said to his linemen, “you can too.”

Hurrle is old school. But not in a “back in my day” kind of way. Which might explain why, after 50 years and long past when most coaches have hung it up and moved on to something else, he is still out here and even, occasionally, getting into a three-point stance.

“Kids that play for us today,” Hurrle said, “are probably the same as when they played in 1953, the first season Scecina had football. More electronics. But they are teenagers. I don’t know that there is a big difference.”

‘You can’t give up when things go bad.’

There are team photos hanging on an end of a bank of lockers in the middle of the Scecina locker room. Teams from 1954, ’57 and ’58, coached by Bill Sylvester. They made the mile run from the school to Brookside Park to practice. Sylvester a former quarterback at Butler, would later succeed his coach at Butler, the legendary Tony Hinkle, and double as the football coach at Butler until 1984, and athletic director through 1989.

It is with Sylvester, in those first days of Scecina, where you can draw a direct line to the current era of Scecina football and Hurrle’s cozy and understated coach’s office. Hurrle’s father, Ott Hurrle Sr., first played center at Purdue after starring in high school at Cathedral. After serving his country in World War II, Hurrle Sr. resumed his football career at Butler, where he starred at center while Sylvester played quarterback.

“The ‘Big O’ before Oscar Robertson,” said Pat Hurrle, Ott Jr.’s older brother by two years exactly. “He was a pretty big deal, which probably made it harder on (Ott Jr.) having the same name. He had to live with all of that.”

Hurrle Sr., who owned and operated multiple sporting goods stores, volunteered as an assistant coach at Scecina at Sylvester’s request. Bill Kuntz, another teammate from Butler, was also an assistant.

“Dad would come over and coach the offensive line and center,” Hurrle said. “He thoroughly enjoyed football. For back then, he was a big guy. He was ‘big Ott’ and I was ‘little Ott.’ He taught me, ‘You can’t give up when things go bad.’ He helped me a lot as a player. He taught me how to snap the ball and get off the line of scrimmage.”

Bob Huser first got to know Hurrle in the fall of 1966, their freshman football season at Scecina. Huser was a guard; Hurrle a center.

“We got paired off in a lot of things,” Huser said. “You could see right away he was extremely competitive — a lot of fight in him for the size that he is.”

Going into Hurrle and Huser’s senior year of 1969, former assistant Ken Leffler took over as coach. In those days, city football was king and Scecina played powers Tech and Washington, along with Warren Central, Arlington, Roncalli, Bishop Chatard, Brebeuf Jesuit and Cathedral. Even with co-City Athlete of the Year Danny Lintner, a four-sport athlete who went on to star at Indiana and play in the Canadian Football League, the Crusaders finished just 4-5-1 in 1968.

The 1969 team went 5-4.

“You have to remember this was back 50 years ago before kids had moved to the suburbs,” Huser said. “Washington had George McGinnis. Tech was a power, Cathedral was a power. There were a lot of big, strong, fast teams in the city. We were competitive, but about a .500 team.”

Hurrle went on to play for Sylvester at Butler, where he decided he wanted to get into teaching and coaching. He remembers having a conversation with his father on that subject.

“He said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” said Hurrle, the fifth of nine children. “I said, ‘Yeah, I want to teach and coach.’”

For 14 years, Hurrle coached the offensive line on Leffler’s staff. He might have been content staying in that role, coaching his position group, for many years. But suddenly, in the spring of 1988, Leffler was diagnosed with lung cancer. Two months later, he died at age 44.

“That was hard,” Hurrle said. “He was a good friend.”

On another wall in the Scecina locker room is a wall with the all of the program’s Indiana All-Star football players. When Hurrle was hired as Leffler’s replacement in 1988, Leffler’s middle son, Nate, was a sophomore. He played on those first two 2-8 teams Hurrle coached. In 1990, he was an all-state center on the Crusaders' state championship team.

“Nate and I have been through some good times and some tough times,” Hurrle said after Scecina won the state championship.

If there was one regret for Hurrle, it was that his own father was not there to see it. Scecina went on to win the 2A state championship again in 1991, led by quarterback Toby Jacobs. But Ott Hurrle Sr. died in 1986 at age 64. He never saw his son as a head coach at Scecina.

“He never got to see it,” Hurrle said. “That’s one thing I always miss. He didn’t get to see most of his grandchildren. But mom got to see the good and the bad. She wasn’t afraid to give people hell if they started yelling at me. She was always in my corner.”

Right about the time Hurrle had job security at Scecina, he decided to try his hand at something else.

After Butler gig, Ott gets 'second try' at Scecina

In 1995, after coaching seven seasons at Scecina, Hurrle was approached by Butler coach Ken LaRose about coaching at his other alma mater. LaRose, who was also a Butler grad, had started out coaching as an assistant at Roncalli in 1980 and before moving on to coach on Sylvester’s staff at Butler in 1984. He took over as Butler’s coach in 1992 and had an opening on his staff three years later.

“The first guy I thought of was Ott,” LaRose said. “I didn’t think I had a shot at him. He was a loyal guy at Scecina. I thought he would never leave. I said, ‘Would you consider it?’ and he said the timing was right. We had a lot of fun and a lot of success.”

Hurrle coached defense at Butler, a major change from coaching the offensive line. “I learned a great deal,” he said. “Everything in college is more exact, more researched. The kids were patient with me and Kenny taught me a lot of what to look for.”

Hurrle coached three seasons at Butler, a stretch that he believes made him a better coach. But he longed to return to coaching – and teaching – at the high school level.

“I found I was missing the classroom,” he said. “Though I enjoyed coaching at Butler and learned a lot, I missed teaching.”

After one season at Northwestern in Howard County in 1998, the Scecina job opened the following year. “I called them and they said, ‘OK, we’ll give you a second try.’”

LaRose, who has remained close friends with Hurrle, said that three-year stint remains a highlight for him.

“He has a great mix of toughness and compassion,” LaRose said. “Kids pick up on that. I think that’s the way he teaches, too. He can be funny with them, but he’s disciplined. And he’s had great coaching mentors in his life from Tony Hinkle to Bill Sylvester to Kenny Leffler.”

LaRose describes Hurrle’s style as “adaptable old school.” When Hurrle was first hired as a teacher at Scecina, he asked one of the sisters who had been teaching at the school since it opened 20 years earlier if there was any difference in the kids.

“No difference,” she said. “They are teenagers.”

That message stuck with Hurrle, who retired from teaching last year. Even though he does not have children of his own, he receives Father’s Day cards from kids, now adults, he coached in the 1980s and ‘90s.

“I can’t imagine how many lives he’s touched,” Huser said. “He doesn’t flaunt anything. He’s very humble. I think that’s a testament to the type of person he is and the upbringing he had.”

Dugan was a freshman in 2007. He had played quarterback prior to high school, but there was a need at offensive guard, so he was moved there. “I was bright-eyed and ticked off,” Dugan said with a laugh.

But after the season, Hurrle pulled Dugan aside and let him know he knew it was a frustrating season for him. Hurrle implored him to stick with it and that the experience would ultimately make him a better player. At the end of his high school career at Scecina, Dugan told Hurrle he wanted to come back and coach with him.

“He told me I had to wait four years,” Dugan said.

When Dugan’s mother, Susan, died unexpectedly during his freshman year of college in 2012, Hurrle had the football team line the front of the Little Flower school during the funeral procession to pay tribute. Later that day, Dugan went back to Hurrle and told him he wanted to coach.

Again Hurrle told him: Four years.

“He knew I would have dropped out of college,” Dugan said.

Dugan finished up at Ball State, then joined the staff at Scecina. He is now in his eighth year. Like Leffler did with Hurrle and the offensive line, he allows Dugan freedom to coach the defense as he sees fit, adding his input when he feels it is necessary.

“We’ll finish our weekly meetings and he always finishes with, ‘I know you’ll get it under control,’” Dugan said. “It’s a thing where you don’t want to let him down.”

The standards are high. Under Hurrle, Scecina is 229-149 with the state championships of 1990 and ’91 and state finals appearances in 2011 and ’12 (both teams lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class A finals). The Crusaders have 12 sectional title and eight regional championships in all under Hurrle.

“He’s dedicated,” said Dan Hagist, who graduated with Hurrle at Scecina and has remained close with him over the years. “He loves the community, not just the football players at Scecina, but all of the students at the school.”

How long will he coach? Hurrle joked after a recent three-game losing streak, he might be getting that question more frequently. He hears the question and understands why. But during the season he does not really think about it.

“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you,” he said. “I do still enjoy it. I enjoy being around the kids.”

His brother, Pat, jokes that every preseason he asks Ott how the team will be. He already knows the answer.

“Not worth a damn,” Pat said with a laugh. “Next thing you know, they are 5-0.”

Pat has told his brother to keep going if he still enjoys coaching. This year’s team has just six seniors, which means most of the team will be back. But even if he is unsure how long he will coach, he is certain he is in the right place.

“I like the people here and I know the Eastside,” Hurrle said. “It’s a great place to live.”

Scecina enters the IHSAA tournament

The Crusaders (5-4) travel to No. 3 Brownstown Central (8-1) in Class 2A Sectional 39 action on Friday night.

