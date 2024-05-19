T&F notes: Estebanes, Bishop nab silver in 300 hurdles

May 18—LAKEWOOD — As Broomfield senior Diego Estebanes sped down the final 100 meters of the last Class 5A 300-meter hurdles race of his high school career, it appeared as though he would end the event with a gold medal in hand.

But in the final few meters, Fountain Fort-Carson's Kyler Lewis shot past him from the side and crossed the finish line with an astonishing time of 37.41 seconds — one that ranked him No. 40 in the nation. Estebanes, instead, dropped to silver with his own mark of 37.85 during the final day of the state track and field championships at JeffCo Stadium.

He placed sixth in the 110 hurdles earlier in the day with a 14.80.

"I give all the props to Kyler," Estebanes said. "He's a great competitor, absolutely insane athlete. I have nothing but props for him. Of course, I wish I could be having the gold around my neck, but I can't be mad about losing to that time."

In his own 2A 300 hurdles race, just a few minutes later, Twin Peaks' Josh Bishop finally achieved the mark he had been chasing all season. Of course, he raked in his time of 39.46 seconds in front of the biggest crowd and on the biggest high school stage.

"I've been aiming for sub-40 since I've started doing 300 hurdles, so that was really the main goal for this year. The nerves before this really actually helped me. It was much more exciting," Bishop said. "I've gotten second before, but I'm happy to come back and put down such an improved time. That's all I was aiming for."

Bishop earned the silver behind Rocky Ford's Alex Marchand.

Other local top-three medalists:

-Lyons quarterback Miles Dumbauld showcased his hops with third in the 2A 110 hurdles (14.84).

-Holy Family's Claire Tannehill and Alexis Mendlik completed the two-three punch in the 3A 100 with a photo finish (12.28 and 12.29, respectively), then did the same in the 200 (25.20 and 25.27, respectively). Mendlik then claimed silver in the 3A 400 (57.36).

-Boulder's Kiki Vaughn nabbed second in the 5A 1,600 with 4 minutes, 52.30 seconds to trail Air Academy's Bethany Michalak by five seconds.

-Legacy's Annalina Torres secured the bronze in the 5A 400 (56.02).

-Silver Creek's Cloe Ruth kept the 400 success train going with her own 4A finish of third (56.96).

-Jefferson Academy's Jessica Shaffer added a silver in the 3A 300 hurdles (44.17).

-Legacy's 5A girls 4×400 relay team of Gabrielle Shepston, Laila Frazier, Kaylee Hoang and Annalina Torres placed third (3:56.91).

-Longmont's girls 4×400 squad — Rosie Nowlin, Jordan Johnson, Terra Brubaker and Ella Pears — secured silver just behind Niwot with a 3:57.61.