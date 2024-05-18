T&F notebook: Peak to Peak's Rathke sets 3A pole vault record

May 17—LAKEWOOD — Peak to Peak's Kourtney Rathke won her second state title of the spring, the sixth of her career, setting the Class 3A pole vault record at 13 feet, 10 inches on Friday.

Saturday, she'll aim to three-peat in the 3A long jump and run the 100-meter hurdles, where she finished first in prelims.

But first — another race — through pats on the back and interview requests, she did her best to get to the Jeffco Stadium parking lot immediately after her late finish, hoping to make it to part of her high school graduation.

"It's only like 40 minutes away," she smiled. "But it started 15 minutes ago."

On Thursday, the Michigan pole vault commit won the triple jump (36-9.75).

Holy Family sprinter impressing after leg injury

Senior Griffin Eastman tore his ACL in football and said he only started running about a week before the spring season.

Fast forward to Day 2 Friday, he anchored the Tigers' 3A 4×200 to a third-place finish (1:29.06).

Saturday, in the meet's conclusion, he'll be the top seed in the 3A 100 after he ran 11.03 in prelims.

Niwot wins girls' 4A 4×200

The Cougars won the event they were disqualified in a year ago.

No prelims mishap this time. With three new faces to this year's relay, juniors Eliana Henriques, Simocea Esquibel, Kate Schmidthuber and Reese Kasper won in 1:40.67.

"We're all just grateful and just happy for each other," said Henriques, who is Niwot coach Maurice Henriques' daughter.

Silver Creek's Ruth takes second in 800

Junior Cloe Ruth took silver in the 4A 800 (2:12.81), behind winner Lauren Raley of Cheyenne Mountain (2:10.49) and in front of Niwot's Addy Ritzenhein (2:13.39).

"It's great to just be amongst so many great athletes and realize that I'm one of them," Ruth said.

Saturday, she's in the 400 and 1,600.

Boulder's Kiki Vaughn nabs school record in 800

The Panthers senior reached the podium in the 800 for a second straight year, moving up from fourth to second. She broke her own school record (2:11.33), finishing less than a second behind winner Rosie Mucharsky of Denver East (2:10.37).

Her final high school race will be the 5A 1,600 on Saturday.

"I'm so grateful to be here," she said. "I think tomorrow, of course, I'd love to PR and love to place well. But just taking in the moments of my last high school race is important."

Longmont wins 4A girls' sprint medley

The Trojans' relay of Makenna Smith, Jordan Johnson, Ella Pears and Terra Brubaker won the event in 1:48.66.

Longmont — with all but Pears in it a year ago — finished ninth.

Notables — Lyons' Miles Dumbauld took second in the 2A triple jump (44-4). — Legacy girls finished second in the 5A sprint medley (1:45.99). — Niwot's Quinn Sullivan took third in the 4A boys' 800 (1:56.53). — Holy Family girls took third in 3A 4×200 (1:44.46). — Longmont boys were third in 4A 4×200 (1:30.20).