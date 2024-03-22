‘I can’t get enough!’ Fans react to Dayton’s comeback win over Nevada in NCAA Tournament

Dayton Flyer fans cheered on the team across the area and throughout the country as the team came back to beat Nevada Thursday in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

UD trailed by 17 points, 56-39, with under eight minutes left but scored 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 56-56 on Koby Brea’s three-pointer with 2:45 remaining.

They took a 59-58 lead on DaRon Holmes’ three-point play with over two minutes remaining.

Kenan Blackshear scored to put the Wolfpack ahead, 60-59, with 1:03 left. But Nate Santos’ layup with 34 seconds put the Flyers ahead for good, 61-60. He added two more foul shots with 15 seconds left to stretch it 63-60.

Nick Davidson and Blackshear missed three-pointers that would have tied it for Nevada and time expired.

Video showed Flyer fans cheering after the game from Flannagan’s Pub in Dayton.

WHIO Radio’s Larry Hansgen, the Voice of the Dayton Flyers, spoke with fans in Salt Lake City. Colleen from Charleston told him she still has chills thinking about Dayton’s comeback.

“I’m staying until Monday! I can’t get enough!” she said. “I packed until Monday. We flew in from Charleston, South Carolina because I knew the Flyers were going to do it.”

Larry asked her when she thought that UD could do it.

“I think when they started to make that run,” Colleen answered. “I was like, ‘We got it,’ the last six minutes!”

Dayton advances to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament and will play Arizona on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

UD enters the game with a 25-7 record while the Wildcats are 26-8.

Saturday’s game will be televised on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

