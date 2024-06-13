T&E comes back to stun Rice; Cresaptown, Salisbury, Bedford win

Jun. 13—LONACONING — T&E Arborist overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat Rice Realtor, 8-6, on Tuesday at Westmar Middle in 13-14-year-old Hot Stove Junior Division action.

Rice plated five runs in the third and led until T&E roared back, scoring two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and three in the sixth.

Leading batsmen for T&E were Jeramiah Woolard with a triple, double, single and three RBIs, and Jaron Vasquez, Brady Ziler and Ryder Lewis with a double each.

Ziler pitched four innings, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Reid Robison tossed two scoreless.

Statistics for Rice Realtor were not provided.

T&E takes on Bedford on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field. Rice squares off with Cumberland Optimist at the same time on Memorial Field.

Junior Division Cresaptown 16 Cumberland Optimist 3

POTOMAC PARK — The Cresaptown Eagles turned 13 free passes into a five-inning rout of Cumberland Optimist in five innings Tuesday at Hamilton Field.

Dalton Evans went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Cresaptown, Liam Buck was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Kyran Freeman went 2 for 3 and scored four times.

Buck earned the win on the mound pitching four innings in which he surrendered three unearned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Evans tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Schbaugh took the loss for Cumberland Optimist. Suter doubled to lead the team's offense.

First names were not provided for Cumberland Optimist because a roster has not been provided to the Times-News.

Optimist takes on Rice Realtor on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Cresaptown is at Salisbury on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Salisbury 16 Flintstone 2

FLINTSTONE — Salisbury racked up 13 hits en route to a five-inning run-rule victory over Flintstone on Tuesday night.

Jordan Delancy, Riley Ritchey, Parker VanMeter, Carter Prinkey and Xander Johnston all singled twice each for Salisbury. Johnston, VanMeter and Ritchey had three RBIs each, and Prinkey scored four times. Brayden Christner drove in a pair.

Prinkey went the distance to earn the victory on the bump. He allowed two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings.

Silas Leith took the loss for Flintstone pitching. He was relieved by Charles McMillan and Caleb Barnes.

Flintstone is at Cumberland Rotary on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Field.

Salisbury hosts Cresaptown on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Bedford 9 Rush Services 5

POTOMAC PARK — Bedford fell behind 5-0 but a nine-run fourth inning turned the tide in a triumph over Rush Services on Tuesday night.

Bedford was outhit 9-3, but Rush walked 12 and committed four errors. All three of Bedford's hits were singles.

Jacob Holberg was the winning pitcher for Bedford, allowing five runs (three earned) over four innings. Darian Berkstresser threw two scoreless in relief with four strikeouts to slam the door.

Caleb Yoder, Mason Wagner and Keaton Yoder had two hits each for Rush Services. Andrew Mason was dealt the loss on the mound.

Rush Services hosts Outdoor Power on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Northern High School. Bedford faces Rice Realtor on Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field.