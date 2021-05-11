AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, TV info for Thursday’s first round

The PGA Tour is bound for the Lonestar State before heading back East for the year’s second major next week at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship.

TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson for the first time, with a field of 156 players set to compete including 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 3 Jon Rahm and rising stars on Tour Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for the first round of the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Tee times

1st tee

Tee Time Players 7:50 a.m. Danny Lee, Ben Martin, Seamus Power 8:01 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Vaughn Taylor, Sean O’Hair 8:12 a.m. James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers, Tom Lewis 8:23 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Luke Donald 8:34 a.m. Martin Trainer, Kevin Tway, Aaron Wise 8:45 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Russell Knox, Greg Chalmers 8:56 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Troy Merritt, Michael Kim 9:07 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Ryan Armour, Kevin Stadler 9:18 a.m. John Senden, D.J. Trahan, Mark Hubbard 9:29 a.m. Scott Stallings, Shawn Stefani, Bronson Burgoon 9:40 a.m. Alex Noren, Talor Gooch, Doc Redman 9:51 a.m. Wes Roach, Ben Taylor, John Lyras 10:02 a.m. Roger Sloan, Mark Anderson, MJ Daffue 1 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Johnson Wagner, Bo Hoag 1:11 p.m. Scott Brown, Wyndham Clark, K.H. Lee 1:22 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Harry Higgs, Erik van Rooyen 1:33 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris 1:44 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Sung Kang 1:55 p.m. Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Grayson Murray 2:06 p.m. Charles Howell III, Jason Day, Patton Kizzire 2:17 p.m. J.J. Henry, John Huh, Doug Ghim 2:28 p.m. Lee Westwood, Jamie Lovemark, Beau Hossler 2:39 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Jonathan Byrd, Tyler McCumber 2:50 p.m. Vincent Whaley, Michael Gellerman, Thomas Pieters 3:01 p.m. Kris Ventura, Ryan Brehm, Shane Pearce 3:12 p.m. Zack Sucher, Chris Baker, Dylan Meyer

10th tee

Tee Time Players 7:50 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tom Hoge 8:01 a.m. K.J. Choi, Sam Ryder, Scott Harrington 8:12 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Blaum 8:23 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Champ 8:34 a.m. Sam Burns, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau 8:45 a.m. Harris English, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer 8:56 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Andrew Landry, Scott Piercy 9:07 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker, Jimmy Walker 9:18 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Luke List, J.J. Spaun 9:29 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Every, Adam Schenk 9:40 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Nelson Ledesma, Tyler Strafaci 9:51 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Sebastian Cappelen, Cole Hammer 10:02 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Rafael Campos, Pierceson Coody 1 p.m. Bill Haas, Sepp Straka, Will Gordon 1:11 p.m. Nick Watney, Josh Teater, Tim Wilkinson 1:22 p.m. Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro, Cameron Percy 1:33 p.m. Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:44 p.m. C.T. Pan, Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell 1:55 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Austin Cook, Pat Perez 2:06 p.m. Daniel Berger, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan 2:17 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, David Hearn, Xinjun Zhang 2:28 p.m. Ryan Moore, Brian Stuard, Camilo Villegas 2:39 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft 2:50 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Rhein Gibson, Ryan Lumsden 3:01 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Dominic Bozzelli, Antoine Rozner 3:12 p.m. Michael Gligic, John Catlin, Tom Lovelady

TV, streaming, radio information

Thursday, May 13

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3:30-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (featured groups)

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 3:30-6:30 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (featured groups)

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

