AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s Moving Day in Dallas.
The PGA Tour is back in the Lonestar State this week as TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson for the first time. Sam Burns claimed the 36-hole lead thanks to a bogey-free second-round 62 that featured six birdies on his back nine alone. Burns will play alongside Alex Noren in the final group at 2 p.m.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for all of Saturday’s third round action at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
Tee times
8 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Wes Roach
8:10 a.m.
D.J. Trahan, Scott Stallings
8:20 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Keith Mitchell
8:30 a.m.
Luke Donald, Harris English
8:40 a.m.
Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira
8:50 a.m.
Dylan Meyer, Rory Sabbatini
9 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Michael Gellerman
9:10 a.m.
Martin Laird, Wesley Bryan
9:20 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama
9:30 a.m.
Johnson Wagner, Cameron Percy
9:40 a.m.
Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson
9:50 a.m.
Luke List, Jhonattan Vegas
10:05 a.m.
Brice Garnett, Bryson DeChambeau
10:15 a.m.
Michael Gligic, Patrick Rodgers
10:25 a.m.
Jon Rahm, Pat Perez
10:35 a.m.
Scott Brown, Scottie Scheffler
10:45 a.m.
Nelson Ledesma, Bo Hoag
10:55 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk
11:05 a.m.
Michael Kim, Ryan Armour
11:15 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Russell Knox
11:25 a.m.
Sean O’Hair, Aaron Wise
11:35 a.m.
Austin Cook, Daniel Berger
11:45 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang
11:55 a.m.
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Marc Leishman
12:10 p.m.
Charles Howell III, Lee Westwood
12:20 p.m.
Roger Sloan, Sepp Straka
12:30 p.m.
Bronson Burgoon, Hank Lebioda
12:40 p.m.
Sebastián Muñoz, Brandt Snedeker
12:50 p.m.
Vincent Whaley, Ben Martin
1 p.m.
Ted Potter, Jr., Joseph Bramlett
1:10 p.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark
1:20 p.m.
Seamus Power, Charl Schwartzel
1:30 p.m.
Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire
1:40 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Jordan Spieth
1:50 p.m.
K.H. Lee, Doc Redman
2 p.m.
Sam Burns, Alex Noren
TV, streaming, radio information
Saturday, May 15
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
