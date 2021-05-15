AT&T Byron Nelson Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Woodard
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s Moving Day in Dallas.

The PGA Tour is back in the Lonestar State this week as TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, hosts this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson for the first time. Sam Burns claimed the 36-hole lead thanks to a bogey-free second-round 62 that featured six birdies on his back nine alone. Burns will play alongside Alex Noren in the final group at 2 p.m.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, below you’ll find everything you need to know for all of Saturday’s third round action at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Byron Nelson: Leaderboard | Photos

Tee times

8 a.m.

Talor Gooch, Wes Roach

8:10 a.m.

D.J. Trahan, Scott Stallings

8:20 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Keith Mitchell

8:30 a.m.

Luke Donald, Harris English

8:40 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Satoshi Kodaira

8:50 a.m.

Dylan Meyer, Rory Sabbatini

9 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Michael Gellerman

9:10 a.m.

Martin Laird, Wesley Bryan

9:20 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama

9:30 a.m.

Johnson Wagner, Cameron Percy

9:40 a.m.

Rob Oppenheim, Mark Anderson

9:50 a.m.

Luke List, Jhonattan Vegas

10:05 a.m.

Brice Garnett, Bryson DeChambeau

10:15 a.m.

Michael Gligic, Patrick Rodgers

10:25 a.m.

Jon Rahm, Pat Perez

10:35 a.m.

Scott Brown, Scottie Scheffler

10:45 a.m.

Nelson Ledesma, Bo Hoag

10:55 a.m.

Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk

11:05 a.m.

Michael Kim, Ryan Armour

11:15 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Russell Knox

11:25 a.m.

Sean O’Hair, Aaron Wise

11:35 a.m.

Austin Cook, Daniel Berger

11:45 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Sung Kang

11:55 a.m.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Marc Leishman

12:10 p.m.

Charles Howell III, Lee Westwood

12:20 p.m.

Roger Sloan, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.

Bronson Burgoon, Hank Lebioda

12:40 p.m.

Sebastián Muñoz, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 p.m.

Vincent Whaley, Ben Martin

1 p.m.

Ted Potter, Jr., Joseph Bramlett

1:10 p.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark

1:20 p.m.

Seamus Power, Charl Schwartzel

1:30 p.m.

Matt Kuchar, Patton Kizzire

1:40 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Jordan Spieth

1:50 p.m.

K.H. Lee, Doc Redman

2 p.m.

Sam Burns, Alex Noren

List

Check the yardage book: TPC Craig Ranch for the AT&T Byron Nelson

Puttview TPC Craig Ranch
Puttview TPC Craig Ranch

TV, streaming, radio information

Saturday, May 15

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Recommended Stories