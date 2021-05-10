AT&T Byron Nelson Preview

The AT&T Byron Nelson moves to a new location this year, with TPC Craig Ranch taking over hosting duties for the next five years.

The event was previously played at Trinity Forest, a wide-open layout that was hit with some bad luck (record-high temperatures one year with no trees for shade cover, rain storms another year, and COVID-19 last year).

The field will be fully loaded at 156 golfers to start the week with the top 65 and ties playing the weekend.

It's the week before a major but plenty of big names are lining up to take a shot at TPC Craig Ranch. Notable names in the field include World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Daniel Berger, and Brooks Koepka, just to name a few.

The Course

TPC Craig Ranch is making its debut on the PGA TOUR this week. While it may be the first time on the big stage, it has hosted Korn Ferry Tour Championship previously (2008 and 2012). They won't be flying completely blind when it comes to setting up a tournament for elite golfers.

The course is a Tom Weiskopf design, located in McKinney, Texas. He has done some notable redesigns that are used on the PGA TOUR recently (TPC Scottsdale and Torrey Pines North). Perhaps we should add those to the potential pointer courses. More on that in the correlated courses section below.

Without any past history here, I will be leaning heavily on quotes from golfers and or people familiar with the layout. We can also look at aerial photos to get a lay of the land and see how the course sets up.

First, let's have a look at the scorecard. It's a par 72 that will be stretched out to 7,468 yards from the tips.

Three of the par 3s play over 215 yards while the other one is just 147 yards. A good blend.

As for the par 4s, six of them play over 455 yards while the par-4 sixth is just 361 yards and the par-4 14th is just 330 yards. That should be a really exciting hole as there is water guarding the entire left side and plenty of bunkers for those that bailout. It's an easier landing area if you lay up but there is still ways to make mistakes while laying up. I will be watching that hole closely to see how they set it up and how golfers attack it.

Story continues

Lastly, the par 5s. All four of them play under 570 yards and there is not enough trouble to really bother these pros. These should play very easy and yield plenty of eagles chances.

Off the tee, golfers will see tree-lined corridors on many of the holes. Fairly generous landing areas as long as you aren't spraying it all over the place. The holes without trees have lots of sporadic bunkers to gobble up shots that miss the fairway. Just from aerial shots, it reminds me of a less-claustrophobic Firestone Country Club. A lot of mostly straight holes that are guarded by trees and an occasional water hazard. There is a creek that runs through the property and crosses the course 14 times.

On approach, golfers will be hitting off zoysiagrass fairways and bermudagrass rough while the greens are average-sized (6,778 square feet) and feature bentgrass turf. That is quite the mash-up in terms of grass types. The greens are prepped to stimp at 11.5 feet this week, around TOUR-average speeds.

The last piece of the course-setup equation is that it's the first year hosting for TPC Craig Ranch. As we've seen plenty in the past few years, when the PGA TOUR heads to a new course they are usually pretty conservative in the setup. Unless we see lots of wind this week, gamers should likely expect to see some fireworks, lots of scoring.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Tom Weiskopf (course architect): "We call this a big-boy golf course, Back in 2000 when we were negotiating with the Tour, 7,450 [yards] was a long golf course. And that’s what this is."

Ryan Palmer: "It's going to be a big putting contest that week. You've got wide fairways. It's going to be hard to tighten the fairways up. Bentgrass greens. I think you've got to hit it a long ways. It's going to be a bomber's golf course, I think."

Jim Osborne (course superintendent): "There’s some risk-reward out there. There are some easier, shorter, fun holes. And then there are some that are big and tough. If people haven’t seen the course before, I think they’ll walk away thinking it’s a lot of fun."

Correlated Courses

Looking at grass types, geography, course attributes, and past performance, here are a few courses/events that I think could prove to be a good pointer this week:

TPC Scottsdale

Torrey Pines

Firestone CC

Colonial CC

TPC San Antonio

This week I blended Tom Weiskopf redesign projects (Scottsdale, Torrey Pines North) with aerial similarities (Firestone) and location (Colonial, San Antonio). I think a combination of these courses should give us some good names to target.

The Weather

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 73 degrees. Winds at 6 to 10 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 75 degrees. Winds at 8 to 14 MPH.

The forecast looks good on Monday but this is Texas we are talking about. Let's take another look at the forecast a little closer to first tee time. A heavy dose of wind is pretty common when the TOUR rolls through the Lonestar State.

Golfers to Watch

Jordan Spieth

The Longhorn is back in action after a T3 at the Masters last month. He arrives with top 15s in seven of his last eight PGA TOUR starts and now he's playing in his home state. Will he be dialed in after a month off or will this event be used to shake off the rust before next week's PGA Championship?

Ryan Palmer

He's not a member here but he mentioned in a recent interview that he owns the course record of 61 at TPC Craig Ranch. You can find that interview at the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast. Palmer is a Colonial CC member and lives 40 minutes from the course this week. He's very familar with the course and weather elements which should make him a popular selection on a week where there is no true course history to lean on.

Sung Kang

As Lisa Antonucci pointed out yesterday, defending champ Sung Kang is actually a member at TPC Craig Ranch. The local product also had a runner-up finish at the 2017 Houston Open so the two best finishes of his career have come in his home state. He arrives with nothing better than T59 over his last 13 starts, though, so he is far from a slam-dunk option. Certainly a name to consider as a long-shot option, though.

Will Zalatoris

Another name, another Texan. He proved he is human last week when he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship. Still, he has top 20s in nine of his 17 starts this season, and should be a good bounce-back candidate as he gets to play close to home this week.

Hideki Matsuyama

I talked about the course-setup looking a bit from Firestone CC from an aerial point-of-view. That would be good news for the recent Masters champ who fired a 9-under 61 in the final round of the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to win the event. He's also won twice at TPC Scottsdale, another TPC layout that shares some architect crossover with Tom Weiskopf's handprint on both of them. Similar to Spieth, he is arriving without any action since the Masters, so will four weeks off mean he's well-rested or rusty?

Brooks Koepka

Koepka made a susprisingly quick return from knee surgery when he showed up at Augusta National. He missed the cut that week but now he returns to action to get ready for next week's big event. We know Koepka is a big-game hunter so his eyes are surely peeking ahead to next week but he's not going to steer away from contention if he comes out firing this week at TPC Craig Ranch. Just like Matsuyama, Koepka has always won twice on the Weiskopf design at TPC Scottsdale.

Ranking the Field

1. Jon Rahm

2. Bryson DeChambeau

3. Dustin Johnson

4. Jordan Spieth

5. Will Zalatoris

6. Scottie Scheffler

7. Ryan Palmer

8. Daniel Berger

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

10. Brooks Koepka

11. Hideki Matsuyama

12. Sergio Garcia

13. Si Woo Kim

14. Sam Burns

15. Harris English

16. Thomas Pieters

17. Jason Day

18. Talor Gooch

19. Antoine Rozner

20. Marc Leishman

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!