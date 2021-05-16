AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 K.H. Lee 500 1,458,000 2 Sam Burns 300 882,900 3 Daniel Berger 134 395,381 3 Patton Kizzire 134 395,381 3 Charl Schwartzel 134 395,381 3 Scott Stallings 134 395,381 7 Joseph Bramlett 88 263,250 7 Troy Merritt 88 263,250 9 Seamus Power 73 212,625 9 Doc Redman 73 212,625 9 Jordan Spieth 73 212,625 9 Jhonattan Vegas 73 212,625 13 Bronson Burgoon 56 153,900 13 Luke Donald 56 153,900 13 Harris English 56 153,900 13 Satoshi Kodaira 56 153,900 17 Matt Kuchar 48 119,475 17 Hank Lebioda 48 119,475 17 Brandt Snedeker 48 119,475 17 Will Zalatoris 0 119,475 21 Rafa Cabrera Bello 39 84,969 21 Marc Leishman 39 84,969 21 Alex Noren 39 84,969 21 Carlos Ortiz 39 84,969 21 Lee Westwood 39 84,969 26 Ryan Armour 29 56,700 26 Wesley Bryan 29 56,700 26 Ben Martin 29 56,700 26 Keith Mitchell 29 56,700 26 Rob Oppenheim 29 56,700 26 Rory Sabbatini 29 56,700 26 Sepp Straka 29 56,700 26 Vincent Whaley 29 56,700 34 Scott Brown 20 42,201 34 Mark Hubbard 20 42,201 34 Jon Rahm 20 42,201 34 Adam Schenk 20 42,201 34 Roger Sloan 20 42,201 39 Wyndham Clark 14 31,185 39 Talor Gooch 14 31,185 39 Russell Knox 14 31,185 39 Hideki Matsuyama 14 31,185 39 Sean O'Hair 14 31,185 39 Pat Perez 14 31,185 39 Brian Stuard 14 31,185 39 Johnson Wagner 14 31,185 47 Brice Garnett 8 20,959 47 Michael Gligic 8 20,959 47 Sung Kang 8 20,959 47 Nelson Ledesma 8 20,959 47 Ryan Palmer 8 20,959 47 Patrick Rodgers 8 20,959 47 Scottie Scheffler 8 20,959 47 J.J. Spaun 8 20,959 55 Cameron Champ 6 18,630 55 Bryson DeChambeau 6 18,630 55 Charles Howell III 6 18,630 55 Si Woo Kim 6 18,630 55 Sebastián Muñoz 6 18,630 55 Aaron Wise 6 18,630 61 Mark Anderson 5 17,820 61 Martin Laird 5 17,820 61 Luke List 5 17,820 61 Wes Roach 5 17,820 65 Michael Gellerman 4 17,415 66 Bo Hoag 4 17,253 67 Michael Kim 4 17,091 68 Dylan Meyer 0 16,848 68 Ted Potter, Jr. 3 16,848 70 Cameron Percy 3 16,605 71 Austin Cook 3 16,362 71 D.J. Trahan 3 16,362