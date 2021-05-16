AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million

Golf Channel Digital
·2 min read

Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

K.H. Lee

500

1,458,000

2

Sam Burns

300

882,900

3

Daniel Berger

134

395,381

3

Patton Kizzire

134

395,381

3

Charl Schwartzel

134

395,381

3

Scott Stallings

134

395,381

7

Joseph Bramlett

88

263,250

7

Troy Merritt

88

263,250

9

Seamus Power

73

212,625

9

Doc Redman

73

212,625

9

Jordan Spieth

73

212,625

9

Jhonattan Vegas

73

212,625

13

Bronson Burgoon

56

153,900

13

Luke Donald

56

153,900

13

Harris English

56

153,900

13

Satoshi Kodaira

56

153,900

17

Matt Kuchar

48

119,475

17

Hank Lebioda

48

119,475

17

Brandt Snedeker

48

119,475

17

Will Zalatoris

0

119,475

21

Rafa Cabrera Bello

39

84,969

21

Marc Leishman

39

84,969

21

Alex Noren

39

84,969

21

Carlos Ortiz

39

84,969

21

Lee Westwood

39

84,969

26

Ryan Armour

29

56,700

26

Wesley Bryan

29

56,700

26

Ben Martin

29

56,700

26

Keith Mitchell

29

56,700

26

Rob Oppenheim

29

56,700

26

Rory Sabbatini

29

56,700

26

Sepp Straka

29

56,700

26

Vincent Whaley

29

56,700

34

Scott Brown

20

42,201

34

Mark Hubbard

20

42,201

34

Jon Rahm

20

42,201

34

Adam Schenk

20

42,201

34

Roger Sloan

20

42,201

39

Wyndham Clark

14

31,185

39

Talor Gooch

14

31,185

39

Russell Knox

14

31,185

39

Hideki Matsuyama

14

31,185

39

Sean O'Hair

14

31,185

39

Pat Perez

14

31,185

39

Brian Stuard

14

31,185

39

Johnson Wagner

14

31,185

47

Brice Garnett

8

20,959

47

Michael Gligic

8

20,959

47

Sung Kang

8

20,959

47

Nelson Ledesma

8

20,959

47

Ryan Palmer

8

20,959

47

Patrick Rodgers

8

20,959

47

Scottie Scheffler

8

20,959

47

J.J. Spaun

8

20,959

55

Cameron Champ

6

18,630

55

Bryson DeChambeau

6

18,630

55

Charles Howell III

6

18,630

55

Si Woo Kim

6

18,630

55

Sebastián Muñoz

6

18,630

55

Aaron Wise

6

18,630

61

Mark Anderson

5

17,820

61

Martin Laird

5

17,820

61

Luke List

5

17,820

61

Wes Roach

5

17,820

65

Michael Gellerman

4

17,415

66

Bo Hoag

4

17,253

67

Michael Kim

4

17,091

68

Dylan Meyer

0

16,848

68

Ted Potter, Jr.

3

16,848

70

Cameron Percy

3

16,605

71

Austin Cook

3

16,362

71

D.J. Trahan

3

16,362

Recommended Stories