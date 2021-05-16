AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million
Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
K.H. Lee
500
1,458,000
2
Sam Burns
300
882,900
3
Daniel Berger
134
395,381
3
Patton Kizzire
134
395,381
3
134
395,381
3
Scott Stallings
134
395,381
7
Joseph Bramlett
88
263,250
7
Troy Merritt
88
263,250
9
Seamus Power
73
212,625
9
Doc Redman
73
212,625
9
Jordan Spieth
73
212,625
9
Jhonattan Vegas
73
212,625
13
Bronson Burgoon
56
153,900
13
Luke Donald
56
153,900
13
Harris English
56
153,900
13
Satoshi Kodaira
56
153,900
17
Matt Kuchar
48
119,475
17
Hank Lebioda
48
119,475
17
Brandt Snedeker
48
119,475
17
Will Zalatoris
0
119,475
21
Rafa Cabrera Bello
39
84,969
21
Marc Leishman
39
84,969
21
Alex Noren
39
84,969
21
Carlos Ortiz
39
84,969
21
Lee Westwood
39
84,969
26
Ryan Armour
29
56,700
26
Wesley Bryan
29
56,700
26
Ben Martin
29
56,700
26
Keith Mitchell
29
56,700
26
Rob Oppenheim
29
56,700
26
Rory Sabbatini
29
56,700
26
Sepp Straka
29
56,700
26
Vincent Whaley
29
56,700
34
Scott Brown
20
42,201
34
Mark Hubbard
20
42,201
34
Jon Rahm
20
42,201
34
Adam Schenk
20
42,201
34
Roger Sloan
20
42,201
39
Wyndham Clark
14
31,185
39
Talor Gooch
14
31,185
39
Russell Knox
14
31,185
39
Hideki Matsuyama
14
31,185
39
Sean O'Hair
14
31,185
39
Pat Perez
14
31,185
39
Brian Stuard
14
31,185
39
Johnson Wagner
14
31,185
47
Brice Garnett
8
20,959
47
Michael Gligic
8
20,959
47
Sung Kang
8
20,959
47
Nelson Ledesma
8
20,959
47
Ryan Palmer
8
20,959
47
Patrick Rodgers
8
20,959
47
Scottie Scheffler
8
20,959
47
J.J. Spaun
8
20,959
55
Cameron Champ
6
18,630
55
Bryson DeChambeau
6
18,630
55
Charles Howell III
6
18,630
55
Si Woo Kim
6
18,630
55
Sebastián Muñoz
6
18,630
55
Aaron Wise
6
18,630
61
Mark Anderson
5
17,820
61
Martin Laird
5
17,820
61
Luke List
5
17,820
61
Wes Roach
5
17,820
65
Michael Gellerman
4
17,415
66
Bo Hoag
4
17,253
67
Michael Kim
4
17,091
68
Dylan Meyer
0
16,848
68
Ted Potter, Jr.
3
16,848
70
Cameron Percy
3
16,605
71
Austin Cook
3
16,362
71
D.J. Trahan
3
16,362