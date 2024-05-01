T-Birds top Wolves to cap perfect league season

Apr. 30—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 11, WOLVES 4

Tumwater 211 220 3 — 11

Black Hills 130 000 0 — 4

TUM Pitching — Thompson 4 IP, 1 H, 4 R (1 ER), 5 BB, 6 K; Konrad 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K; Overbay 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Highlights — Thompson 2-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 R; Marson 2-4, 3 RBI, 3 R; Womach 2-3, RBI, BB, R; Crawford 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R

BH Pitching — Termini 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R (4 ER), 5 BB, 2 K; Kytta 2.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R (4 ER), 7 BB, 5 K; Swannack 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K Highlights — Kytta 1-3, RBI; Valdez 1-1

The Tumwater baseball team finished off an undefeated league season on Tuesday, as the T-Birds topped Black Hills 11-4.

As the designated road team, the T-Birds (16-4, 12-0 2A EvCo) went to the plate first on their home field, and they scored a pair to take an early lead.

Black Hills (4-15, 1-11) responded with a run of its own in the bottom half, and the Wolves took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the second.

Tumwater took over from there, however, tying the game in the third before taking the lead and never looking back in the fourth.

Eddie Marson went 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in three, while Derek Thompson and Jimmy Womach also collected two hits and drove in a run. Thompson also allowed just one hit and one earned run in four innings on the mound.

Charlie Crawford brought home two on an RBI double in his only official at-bat, and Braeden Konrad pitched two perfect innings in relief.

William Kytta recorded the Wolves' lone RBI.

Tumwater will host North Thurston in a non-league matchup in its regular season finale on Friday. After that, the T-Birds will host a district quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 7.

Black Hills finishes its season 4-15 and is set to graduate nine seniors.