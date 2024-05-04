T-Birds take team titles at Shaner Invitational

May 3—Both the Tumwater boys and girls track teams earned victories at the 58th annual Shaner Invitational on Friday in Tumwater.

The meet included all seven Evco teams, Adna, and teams from higher classifications, including Yelm and Capital.

The Tumwater girls dominated in the sprinting events, as Ava Jones won the 100 (:12.93) and 200 (:26.21), and Annabelle Clapp won the 400 by being the only girl to finish in less than a minute (:59.00). The Thunderbirds also swept the relays.

Among other local placers, W.F. West's Joy Cushman took third in the 800 (2:24.33) and Adna's Jordan Stout took second in the boys 1600 (4:30.32).

W.F. West had a top-5 finisher in the boys and girls 300 hurdles, as Hayden Niemi set a personal record with a time of :42.68 to take fourth, and Emily Mallonee took second by beating Tumwater's Emery Schmidt by one-hundredth of a second.

Malijah Tucker and Abigail Krause set PRs and earned victories in the boys and girls shot put, as Tucker hit a mark of 55-04.5 and Krause recorded a throw of 35-09.75.

W.F. West's Amanda Bennett earned a victory in the javelin, topping the second-place finisher by nearly 15 feet with a toss of 118 feet. Bennett also took second in the pole vault by clearing the bar at eight and a half feet.

Caleb Busse also took second in the discus, tossing it 163 feet, two inches.

Centralia's Alyana McGregor came away with the best finish for the Tigers, taking fifth in the javelin with a throw of 96-10.

Rochester's Gunnar Morgan took fourth in the 1600 (4:33.28) and 3200 (10:11.15).

Black Hills had three top-5 finishers in field events, including Carmen Williams, who took fifth in discus (104-09), and Lia Crecelius, who cleared the high jump bar at four and a half feet to finish fourth. Crecelius also took fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, three and a half inches.