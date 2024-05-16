T-Birds season ends in opening round of state

May 15—BOX SCORE

At Civic Stadium, Bellingham

MARINERS 8, THUNDERBIRDS 0

Tumwater 0 0 — 5

Sehome 3 5 — 8

The 16th-seeded Tumwater boys soccer team saw its season come to a close in an 8-0 opening round loss to top-seeded Sehome in the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday night at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

After triumphing in a winner to state contest last week, the Thunderbirds (10-9-1) were silenced by one of the best teams in the state. The Mariners scored five of their goals in the second half to cruise into the quarterfinals.

Tumwater will graduate just two seniors in forward Nathan Boone and defender Jacob Kaikkonen. Prominent goal scorers Dylan Stevens and Gavin Cuoio are expected to anchor the 2025 group for Coach John Hayes' squad.